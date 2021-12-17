e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:25 PM IST

Watch video: Ricky Ponting almost predicts Cameron Green dismissal

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Cameron Green of Australia was clean bowled by England's Ben Stokes for two on Day Two of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Friday. Stokes bowled one around off and middle and drew Green in defense, beating his outside edge and dismantling his stumps.

On commentary for 7cricket, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting almost predicted the mode of dismissal, analysing Green's footwork and technique.

"They'll be a lot straighter and a lot fuller; they'll target his stumps," said Ponting.

"He sets up with a very open front foot. That is a sign of someone who's worried about getting out LBW and doesn't want to get his front foot across."

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:26 PM IST
Advertisement