Watch video: Ricky Ponting almost predicts Cameron Green dismissal

Cameron Green of Australia was clean bowled by England's Ben Stokes for two on Day Two of the second Ashes Test in Adelaide on Friday. Stokes bowled one around off and middle and drew Green in defense, beating his outside edge and dismantling his stumps.

On commentary for 7cricket, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting almost predicted the mode of dismissal, analysing Green's footwork and technique.

"A very distinct change of tactics now for Cam Green - they'll get a lot fuller and a lot straighter, they'll target his stumps."



- Ricky Ponting, right as Ben Stokes runs in and ... bowls Green #Ashes pic.twitter.com/wPTV9kDE1Y — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2021

"They'll be a lot straighter and a lot fuller; they'll target his stumps," said Ponting.

"He sets up with a very open front foot. That is a sign of someone who's worried about getting out LBW and doesn't want to get his front foot across."

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 12:26 PM IST