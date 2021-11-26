Watch video: Rahul Chahar loses cool over umpire's decision during South Africa 'A' versus India 'A' Unofficial Test

India 'A' spinner Rahul Chahar lost his cool and threw his goggles in frustration after an umpire's decision went against him despite vociferous appealing on Day 2 of their match against South Africa 'A' in Bloemfontein.

Chahar bowled from around the stumps to wicketkeeper-batter Sinathemba Qeshile and rapped him on the pads. Despite long, multiple appeals, the umpire gave it not out and the leg-spinner threw his glares in anger.

Rahul Chahar might get pulled up here, showing absolute dissent to the umpires call.



A double appeal and throwing his equipment. #SAAvINDA



Footage credit - @SuperSportTV pic.twitter.com/TpXFqjB94y — Fantasy Cricket Pro (@FantasycricPro) November 24, 2021

After that also, Chahar was seen in an intense discussion with the umpire. He bowled 28.3 overs and returned one wicket for 125 runs as South Africa 'A' piled on 509 for seven before declaring.

In reply, India 'A' were placed 308 for four with the last day's play being affected by rain.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:08 PM IST