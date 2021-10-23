Watch video: Quinton de Kock's dismissal in T20 World Cup against Australia sets tongues wagging

Quinton de Kock’s dismissal in South Africa’s Super 12 match against Australia in the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi drew reactions from Twitterati. Against Josh Hazlewood, de Kock tried to play the ramp shot towards fine leg, a shot that he often plays.

However, the ball bounced more than he expected, caught him high on the bat and lobbed up. It then came down and landed on the stumps, even as de Kock was looking to take a run.

South Africa never got going with the bat and were eventually kept to 118/9 in their 20 overs. It was their second-lowest total in T20 World Cups.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 06:27 PM IST