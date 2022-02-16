Watch Video: Pakistani cricketer Ghulam Mudassar makes stunning recovery after dropping catch of his own bowling in PSL match

Cricketer Ghulam Mudassar almost dropped a catch before an incredible recovery to complete the same off his own bowling during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Lahore.

Mudassar, playing for Quetta Gladiators, was bowling to Peshawar Zalmi's Mohammad Haris when the latter failed to connect properly and ended up offering the bowler a simple catch. Mudassar, however, almost dropped the catch before instantly recovering to eventually take it. Here is the video of the catch:

Will Smeed missed a maiden T20 century by one run as Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 24 runs.

