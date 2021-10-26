Watch video: New Zealand's Devon Conway takes flying one-handed catch to send back Mohammad Hafeez

Group B Super-12 stage match between New Zealand and Pakistan is underway here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. After restricting New Zealand at just 134, Pakistan would be looking towards an easy win. However, a game of cricket can take a turn at any moment within the innings and that is what seems to be happening in the ongoing match.

A great bowling performance by Haris Rauf (4/22) helped Pakistan restrict New Zealand to 134/8, on the other side, Kane Willaimson's Balck Caps is giving them a tough fight with 84/5 in 14 overs, New Zealand could now be hoping to take the game away from Pakistan.

With sensational overs from the spinner Ish Sodhi and wonderful fielding attempts by the Black Caps, the Babar Azam-led side is losing their hope after New Zealand all-rounder Devon Conway caught an absolutely stunning one-handed catch near the boundary taking out Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez.

Twitter is flowing with the comments of 'best catch of the tournament' already.

Put in to bat first, New Zealand set a target of 135 runs in 20 overs. Pakistan has already won their previous match against India in Dubai with a margin of 10 wickets keeping them at the top of the points table in the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:05 PM IST