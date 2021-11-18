Watch video: New Zealand's Ben Wheeler's cheeky run out stumps Nick Greenwood

Ben Wheeler, Central Stags bowler who has played 12 internationals for New Zealand, pulled off a cheeky run out during their Plunket Shield match against Wellington.

Wellington's Nick Greenwood played a perfect forward defense and held the pose. However, an alert Wheeler, who got to the bowl pretty quickly in his followthrough, threw it back at the stumps to catch Greenwood out of his ground.

As a bowler, you dream of pulling this off...



Ben Wheeler just did it!



📲 Follow LIVE scoring and VIDEO of the Plunket Shield on the NZC App or at https://t.co/P2hRJ7AwVi#PlunketShield #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/bj8lxxSoyV — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 17, 2021

Central Stags were eventually set a target of 131 runs, which they did in 44.1 overs.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 06:01 PM IST