Watch video: Mohammed Siraj does a Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after taking a wicket

Why shouldn’t bowlers celebrate taking wickets in style? India’s Mohammed Siraj did just that, copying the celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo, when he got the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion on Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

Ronaldo’s celebration is often copied by footballers all around the world, but this is probably the first time a bowler has copied his celebration in an international Test match.

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 05:09 PM IST