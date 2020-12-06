Watch Video: Matthew Wade misses stumping chance, says 'not quick enough like Dhoni'

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has set a benchmark when it comes to his lightning-fast reflexes behind the stumps. Even after his retirement from international cricket, commentators and fans compare emerging players with him every now and then.

In the second T20I between Australia and India, Australian wicket-keeper Matthew Wade missed a stumping opportunity against Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan. The left-handed batsman, who attempted to play a cut shot, missed the ball and it went straight into Wade's gloves. Momentarily, Dhawan lost his balance and Wade took the bails off. However, it was only after the batsman has landed his foot in the nick of time.

After the third umpire ruled 'Not Out', Matthew Wade was heard telling Shikhar Dhawan, "Not Dhoni, not quick enough like Dhoni!"

Watch Video: