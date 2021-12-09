Watch video: Mark Wood beamer floors Australia's Travis Head during Ashes Test

Moments before close of play on Day Two of the first Ashes Test, England's Mark Wood's beamer hit Travis Head of Australia on the jaw in Brisbane on Thursday.

Bowling with the second new ball, the ball slipped out of Wood's hand and came around chest height towards Head, who tried evading it. But the ball hit his glove before hitting him on the jaw. The impact was reduced because the ball hit him on the helmet grill.

A quick Beamer from Mark Wood hit Travis Head on his body and he is down.#Ashes #Ashes2021 #TravisHead pic.twitter.com/62eBp6LFrh — Sravan (@Sravan_457) December 9, 2021

Wood immediately offered an apology as medics rushed to the ground. “Bit of a reminder of Phil Hughes there. I know they were great mates,” said Brett Lee on commentary.

Head made a 85-ball ton and finished the day unbeaten on 112.

