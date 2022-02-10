Watch video: ‘Kya hua tereko? Chal udhar bhaag’ Rohit Sharma caught on stump mic yelling directives to Yuzvendra Chahal

India vs West Indies: Captain Rohit Sharma was caught on the stump mic yelling at Yuzvendra Chahal as he was trying to get the field placements right during a tense finish in the 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Rohit was caught shouting directives at Yuzvendra Chahal while setting his field setting as West Indies were huffing and puffing towards a 238-run target.

Rohit was seemingly unhappy with the pace at which Chahal was getting back to his fielding position. Rohit was caught on the stump asking what had happened to the leg-spinner and why he was taking so much time to settle into his position.

"Peecha jhaa. "Kya hua tereko? Bhaag kyun nahi raha hai theek se? Chal udhar bhaag (What happened to you? Why aren't you running properly? Go and field there)," Rohit told Chahal, as caught on the stump mic.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 12:20 PM IST