Watch video: Jemimah Rodrigues shows off her dance skills with an off-duty security guard

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues is currently with the squad at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in Australia. She has proved her quality once again for the team with two top-quality knocks against Australia and Bangladesh. She was recently spotted having a light moment with an off-duty security guard before the New Zealand game on Thursday.
ICC shared a video of Jemimah shaking her leg with the security guard. ICC wrote, "Yes, @JemiRodrigues! Busting moves with an off-duty security guard at the #T20WorldCup".
Jemima has had a good in the two matches that India have played so far, returning scores of 26 and 34 against Australia and Bangladesh, respectively. But she hasn't been able to hold off for a bigger score in the face of a faltering Indian middle-order. Nevertheless, her quality can never be doubted.
Jemima had recently posted a picture on Instagram of her with West Indies seamer Shakera Selman aged 13 and, six years on, the pair are playing at the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia.
West Indies seamer Shakera Selman reserved high praise for the Indian. She said, "Honestly, I just felt really great to have inspired someone and Jemimah has impressed a lot. She is a really good cricketer and it meant a lot to see that this young girl that I met ten years ago is on the world stage now and dominating."
The pair won't meet on the field in the group stage, with India placed in Group A and West Indies in Group B, but could face one another in the knockout stages.
India have won both the matches they have played so far in the T20 World Cup. In the first game, the Women in Blue defeated Australia by 17 runs in Sydney while in the next match, they beat Bangladesh by 18 runs in Perth.
India will now face New Zealand for their third encounter in the World Cup. The Indian eves will be hopeful of pulling-off a hat-trick of wins in the tournament.
(With Agency Inputs)
