Watch video: Jasprit Bumrah is back in the nets

Jasprit Bumrah, India pacer, has resumed his bowling practice. He returned to the nets and posted clips of it on his Instagram account.

Bumrah was rested from the home series against New Zealand that ended last week. He had been on the road from June this year. He has been named in the Test squad for the series against South Africa, that starts with the Boxing Day Test.

India will play South Africa in three Tests followed by three ODIs.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 08:06 PM IST