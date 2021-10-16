Watch video: India's Richa Ghosh's surprise direct hit run-out of Sophie Molineux in WBBL

The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) set in Australia will see Indian faces for the first time after as many as eight Indian women cricketers were selected and picked up to play in different Australian teams. The season has already underway from October 14.

With the Australia series between India and Australis being over, the focus is now on the WBBL, and here too, Indian players are making their impact.

The second match of WBBL 2021 on Saturday saw Melbourne Renegades Women take on Hobart Hurricanes Women at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart with three Indians on show.

Still very young (18), Richa Ghosh made an impression with her performance in the very first match for her team. The Indian all-rounder smashed 21 runs off just 14 balls, but her most telling contribution came in the second innings when she made a brilliant direct hit to run out Melbourne Renegades captain and opener Sophie Molineux.

The middle-order struggled to increase the tempo with only Naomi Stalenberg making a dent on the scoreboard. Between them, Molineux and Wareham bowled 30 dot balls.

With the Hurricanes starting to dream of an unlikely win, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur took centre stage and played a mature knock of 24 off 19 balls to get her team across the line with four balls and six wickets to spare.

For this match, the Renegades roped in India’s Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues to change their fortunes in the WBBL. Kaur and Rodrigues had excellent outings for Team India in their recent T20I outings against Australia. The likes of Molineux, Courtney Webb, and Carly Leeson will also be key for them.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 06:27 PM IST