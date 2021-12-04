e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:01 AM IST

Watch Video: India's Ravichandran Ashwin signals for DRS after being bowled by New Zealand's Ajaz Patel on Day 2 of Mumbai Test

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Ajaz Patel began Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on the right note, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive deliveries. It meant Patel picked his third five-wicket haul in Tests.

The dismissal of Ashwin and the reaction after that was a bit hilarious. The Indian all-rounder thought he had been given caught behind. What exactly happened?

Ashwin lunged forward to defend a loopy delivery by Patel. The ball pitched, spun past his outside edge and hit the outer half of the off stump, dislodging the bails, before landing in the wicket-keeper's gloves. Tom Blundell threw the ball up in celebration.

Patel though turned towards the umpire in appeal before being taken in the celebration by the New Zealand players. Thinking he was given caught behind, Ashwin raised his hands to make a 'T' to signal the DRS. The umpire Anil Chaudhary then signaled that he has been bowled and needed to walk back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:01 AM IST
Advertisement