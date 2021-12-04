Watch Video: India's Ravichandran Ashwin signals for DRS after being bowled by New Zealand's Ajaz Patel on Day 2 of Mumbai Test

Ajaz Patel began Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on the right note, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin off successive deliveries. It meant Patel picked his third five-wicket haul in Tests.

The dismissal of Ashwin and the reaction after that was a bit hilarious. The Indian all-rounder thought he had been given caught behind. What exactly happened?

Ashwin lunged forward to defend a loopy delivery by Patel. The ball pitched, spun past his outside edge and hit the outer half of the off stump, dislodging the bails, before landing in the wicket-keeper's gloves. Tom Blundell threw the ball up in celebration.

Patel though turned towards the umpire in appeal before being taken in the celebration by the New Zealand players. Thinking he was given caught behind, Ashwin raised his hands to make a 'T' to signal the DRS. The umpire Anil Chaudhary then signaled that he has been bowled and needed to walk back.

Do India lose a review because of what Ashwin did?

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:01 AM IST