Watch Video: India U-19 skipper Yash Dhull brings up century, applauded by India legend and NCA head VVS Laxman

India Under-19 captain Yash Dhull scored a thrilling century against Australia in the semifinal of the U-19 World Cup. Dhull scored 110 runs off 110 balls made him the third Indian captain to hit a hundred in the tournament history after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand.

The video of veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman went viral on social media where he was seen applauding Dhull after he completed his century.

Laxman is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The former batter is currently in the West Indies with India’s Under-19 team to share his valuable inputs with them.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 11:57 AM IST