Watch video: India Test skipper Virat Kohli takes up helium balloon challenge

Virat Kohli showed his entertaining avatar to the fans in his latest social media post where he was seen trying out the popular helium balloon challenge.

Kohli, who is sports brand PUMA’s ambassador, was seen answering some of the most searched questions about him in a hilarious high-pitched voice.

The 33-year-old India Test skipper was seen enjoying the challenge which has been taken up by celebrities not just from India but world over. He answered questions like if he owns a private jet, drinks black water, or if he was good at studies.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:20 PM IST