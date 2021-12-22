e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 02:39 PM IST

Watch video: India Test skipper Virat Kohli takes up helium balloon challenge

Virat Kohli answers some fun questions like if he owns a private jet, drinks black water or whether he was good at studies
FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli | BCCI

Virat Kohli showed his entertaining avatar to the fans in his latest social media post where he was seen trying out the popular helium balloon challenge.

Kohli, who is sports brand PUMA’s ambassador, was seen answering some of the most searched questions about him in a hilarious high-pitched voice.

The 33-year-old India Test skipper was seen enjoying the challenge which has been taken up by celebrities not just from India but world over. He answered questions like if he owns a private jet, drinks black water, or if he was good at studies.

