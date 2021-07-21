Watch video: India pacers Siraj, Umesh, Bumrah breathe fire against County XI in practice match

India's pace trio of Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj scalped a wicket apiece in the first session as County Select XI posted 44/3 at the lunch break in reply of India's 311.

The Indians showcased a spectacular performance with the ball in the first session.

Umesh Yadav was the first to strike as he dismissed Jake Libby for 12 in the ninth over. The latter looked to drive an inswinging delivery but played it onto the stumps. The right-hand batsman returned to the dressing room after stitching a 20-run stand for the opening wicket with partner Haseeb Hameed.