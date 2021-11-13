Watch video: India opener Shikhar Dhawan honoured with Arjuna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind

Shikhar Dhawan, India opener, received the Arjuna Award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. Dhawan was awarded the prestigious honour in a felicitation ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhawan is India's leading run-scorer in Champions Trophy and the fastest Indian to 3000 and 4000 ODI runs.

#WATCH | Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan receives Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/X7G45x9lzn — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

Along with Dhawan, a total of 35 Indian athletes have been awarded the Arjuna Award which includes members of the Indian Hockey Team which won the Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics earlier in the year.

Along with that, 12 athletes were awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna by the President including Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra. Women cricketer Mithali Raj was also given the Khel Ratna this year.

