Watch video: India ODI and Test captain Mithali Raj receives Khel Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind; shares heartfelt letter

Mithali Raj, India's ODI and Test captain, received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award on Saturday from President Ram Nath Kovind at the National Sports Awards held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Raj leads the batting charts in ODIs and is the only one to score over 7000 runs in the format. She is the leading run-scorer in internationals and led India to the final of the Women's World Cup in 2005 and 2017.

President Ram Nath Kovind confers Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 on cricketer Mithali Raj@M_Raj03#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/gyIDNkt5PZ — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 13, 2021

11 other athletes were given the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award apart from 35 others, who were honoured with the Arjuna Awards.

Raj, eyeing the Women's World Cup next year as the swansong, then posted a heartfelt letter on social media.

Truly honoured and grateful to receive the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 🙏 pic.twitter.com/79HZOV9Uox — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) November 13, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 08:57 PM IST