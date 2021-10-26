Watch video: 'Hope int cricket returns there asap', says NZ skipper Kane Williamson ahead of their match against Pakistan

As New Zealand takes on Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup super-12 stage match here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the tensions are high between the two teams after last month the Kiwis pulled out of their Pakistan tour amid 'security threat' in the last hours before the tournament.

The Balck Caps captain Kane Williamson took to Twitter to express his views on today's match against Pakistan and reviewed the situation. He also took note of Pakistan's last T20 World Cup match against India where Pakistan defeated team India by a whopping 10 wickets for the first time in the history of the ICC World Cup matches.

New Zealand, India, and Pakistan are all in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and with only two teams set to qualify from each group for the semi-final, the matches involving these three teams, bear special significance.

"We certainly hope that international cricket returns there as soon as possible," Williamson said on the cancellation of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"I think Pakistan has come to the T20 World Cup full of confidence, having played in these conditions more than most. They certainly put it on the show last night and showed why they're one of the favourites in the competition," he said.

"I know the team that was there were very much looking forward to the occasion and playing cricket over in Pakistan, and it was a real shame that it wasn't able to go ahead," he said.

"But there are also a lot of good relations within the two teams. Over the years they've played a lot against each other, and a number of players have played with each other as well. I'm sure it'll be played in the right spirit, but no doubt Pakistan will be well supported, as they always are here in the UAE," Williamson added.

Now, keeping in mind, the Babar Azam side would be looking confident after their marvelous 10-wicket win over India in the previous game. Pakistan's side would also look to crush Black Caps as the anger may still be brewing after the former canceled their tour to Pakistan.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:36 PM IST