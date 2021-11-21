e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:36 PM IST

Watch video: Former captain Sourav Ganguly rings the bell at Eden Gardens ahead of final India-New Zealand T20I

FPJ Web Desk
Sourav Ganguly rings the bell at the Eden Gardens. | Photo: Twitter

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly rang the bell at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before the start of the final T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

Ganguly played over 400 international matches for India, leading them in nearly 200 of them.

Rohit Sharma, India's captain, won the toss yet again in the series and this time opted to bat first.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 07:36 PM IST
