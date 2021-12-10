e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:58 PM IST

Watch video: English fan proposes Australian girlfriend during Ashes Test in Brisbane; leave netizens awestruck

While Australia and England were battling it out in the middle at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, a man proposed to his girlfriend in the stands and got an affirmative in response.

The man, Rob, met his girlfriend, Nat, during the Ashes in 2017-18 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "I'm going to keep this short and sweet," Rob said to a surprised Nat. "It's been four years. Will you marry me?"

"It wasn't expected at all. I'm still so shocked," Nat told 7 Cricket after she said yes. Rob is an English supported while Nat supports Australia.

On the field, England fought back through Joe Root and Dawid Malan's half centuries after being in a 278-run first innings deficit.

