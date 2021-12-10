Watch video: English fan proposes Australian girlfriend during Ashes Test in Brisbane; leave netizens awestruck

While Australia and England were battling it out in the middle at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, a man proposed to his girlfriend in the stands and got an affirmative in response.

The man, Rob, met his girlfriend, Nat, during the Ashes in 2017-18 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. "I'm going to keep this short and sweet," Rob said to a surprised Nat. "It's been four years. Will you marry me?"

"It wasn't expected at all. I'm still so shocked," Nat told 7 Cricket after she said yes. Rob is an English supported while Nat supports Australia.

Here's how some of the netizens reacted to the moment:

What a timing by channel 7 😆

Decision Pending 😃 https://t.co/RfQgzUXeoV pic.twitter.com/bKPIcS9bRN — Abdul Raheem | عبدالرحیم 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AR_Raheem_) December 10, 2021

I wish they break up by the time this match finishes. Lifeless, unloved and ignored ppl like me turn to cricket to take my head away from things I lack in my life, and what do I see during a cricket match? Exactly the trauma that I'm running away from. https://t.co/x2A9UM2gAt — 🐺 (@sh_atyagi) December 10, 2021

The Ashes Beauty of test Cricket https://t.co/Ht0Li7A8Kk — Shaani Lashari (@shani_official5) December 10, 2021

So sweet of them best of luck for the future 💓 https://t.co/8fte49LQdC — Shoaib Naru🇵🇰🇨🇳🇹🇷 (@Shoaibnaru1) December 10, 2021

👉👈🥺

This happened with me , then I woke up 😩 https://t.co/tsK9yHTE2V — Dy tweets (@tweets_dy) December 10, 2021

On the field, England fought back through Joe Root and Dawid Malan's half centuries after being in a 278-run first innings deficit.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 01:58 PM IST