Watch video: England off-spinner Joe Root stuns Australia batter Usman Khawaja with THIS tactic during Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground

England captain Joe Root stunned Australia's Usman Khawaja with a weird bowling tactic on Day Four of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Root brought himself on in the last over before Tea and on the very last delivery, bowled a bouncer to Khawaja, who was on 35. The Aussie batter ducked under it.

England wicket-keeper Ollie Pope, substituting for the injured Jos Buttler, managed to catch the ball off his right hand and was relieved to have done so. Khawaja jokingly signalled to Root that it was one bouncer for the over, as the teams walked towards the dressing room for tea.

Khawaja went on to hit his second century in the Test match as Australia set England a target of 388.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:40 PM IST