Watch video | Eng vs Ind, 4th Test: Jarvo 69 bumps into Jonny Bairstow this time; Experts call it a serious security lapse

There seems to be no security strong enough in England that can stop Jarvo 69's antics at English grounds. The pitch invader on Friday struck again during the 4th Test between India and England at the Kennington Oval, London.

Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- was earlier banned for life by English county Yorkshire after he had invaded the pitch twice during the third Test in Headingley.

However, Jarvo came back this time running straight in an attempt to bowl between Umesh Yadav's over.

He ran with so much force that he went on and dashed into Jonny Bairstow at the non-striker's end who was not even aware of his arrival.

Some experts have now also questioned security arrangements in England.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 06:02 PM IST