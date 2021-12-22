Watch video: Deepak Chahar has his India team-mates in trouble during training on South Africa tour

Deepak Chahar may not be in India's Test squad, but he sure is having a good time being in the standby list and troubling batters during training.

In a video posted on Twitter, Chahar exhibited his swing bowling skills with the red ball. And poor Priyank Panchal, who replaced Rohit Sharma in the squad, was at the receiving end.

Chahar troubled Panchal by swinging the ball both ways. He also trapped him in front after some plays and misses. He was visibly happy while his team-mates applauded his efforts.

India take on South Africa in three Tests starting with the Boxing Day game next week. After that, the sides will play three ODIs.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 09:31 PM IST