Watch video: Australia's Marcus Harris heard abusing Hotspot technology after surviving close LBW call in Boxing Day Ashes Test

Australia opener Marcus Harris sure isn't fan of the Hotspot technology and he made it evident on Day Two of the Boxing Day Test against England in Melbourne on Monday.

Batting on 36, Harris was ruled out LBW by umpire Paul Reiffel off Ben Stokes. But the Aussie immediately opted for the DRS. However, the Hotspot didn't show any mark when the ball went past the bat.

Marcus Harris telling it how it is 😂#Ashes pic.twitter.com/W73KLAbZyc — Dean Messiter (@truck1984) December 27, 2021

It was only after Snicko rolled in that the inside edge was confirmed and Harris survived. He went on to make 76 before being caught at slips off James Anderson.

After surviving that LBW call, he was heard telling Stokes, "I wasn’t like 100 percent sure, but I had a big mark on my bat. I thought it might have clipped both pads and maybe a little inside edge.

“Hot Spot’s f***ing hopeless."

Australia were dismissed for 267 and returned to reduce England to 31 for four at Stumps.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:01 PM IST