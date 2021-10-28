Watch Video: Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's new, unusual shot

Think about Glenn Maxwell, you think innovative, extravagant strokes. The Australian all-rounder has wowed many cricket viewers with his brilliant shots, that are not always in the cricketing book.

Australia will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday. The Aussies beat South Africa in their opener and Maxwell scored 18 off 21 balls. More importantly, he was involved in a 42-run stand with Steve Smith, which kept his team in the hunt in the chase of 119.

Ahead of the clash against the Lankans, Maxwell was seen executing another outrageous shot. The ICC posted a video with the caption: What do you call this one, @gmaxi_32?

Maxwell has been in a good run of form currently. He scored 513 runs in the IPL 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which were the most for the Virat Kohli-led side and fifth most in the season.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 05:11 PM IST