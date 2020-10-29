Watch: Unseen video of Virat asking Anushka from the field if she has eaten leaves the internet awestruck

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in a happy mood these days. Firstly, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been performing well in the ongoing season. Secondly, he is about to become a father and his better half Anushka Sharma is there with him in the United Arab Emirates.
In the previous IPL matches, Anushka has been spotted cheering for her husband from the stands.
Now, an unseen video has hit the viral note, where Kohli can be seen asking his darling wife from the field if she had eaten.
Anushka can be seen giving two thumbs up as she flaunted her baby bump in an ASOS dress.
The clip is from Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. Despite losing, the skipper seemed to be in a good mood. He said, "We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there.”
Earlier, Kohli shared an exotic picture with Anushka clicked by his RCB teammate AB de Villiers. In the photo, the star couple can be seen taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. The 31-year-old simply captioned the photo with the red heart icon and sunset icons.
The dad-to-be shared with Vogue how they felt when they found out they were welcoming a new member in their lives. He said, “It is difficult to describe how you feel, but when we found it, we were over the moon. When we announced, the kind of love that was showered on us it was amazing. People were genuinely so emotional and happy for us. We are looking forward to the third member joining the clan.”
Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)