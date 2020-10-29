Watch: Unseen video of Virat asking Anushka from the field if she has eaten leaves the internet awestruck

Ace Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is in a happy mood these days. Firstly, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has been performing well in the ongoing season. Secondly, he is about to become a father and his better half Anushka Sharma is there with him in the United Arab Emirates.

In the previous IPL matches, Anushka has been spotted cheering for her husband from the stands.

Now, an unseen video has hit the viral note, where Kohli can be seen asking his darling wife from the field if she had eaten.

Anushka can be seen giving two thumbs up as she flaunted her baby bump in an ASOS dress.