Cricket

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:02 PM IST

Watch: Two straight drives off one ball from Rishabh Pant

FPJ Web Desk
Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. | Photo: Twitter

Rishabh Pant had to play two forward pushes off one ball in India's last Test against South Africa in Cape Town. The incident happened on the third day before Lunch.

South Africa's tall bowler Marco Jansen bowled a full ball to Pant, who defended it back to the bowler. Jansen though threw it back towards the stumps. But it was misdirected and flew to Pant, who yet again presented the full face of the bat.

Pant added 94 for the fifth wicket with India Test captain Virat Kohli after walking in to bat with the team at 58 for four. The wicketkeeper-batter scored his eighth Test fifty in the process, his first against the Proteas.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 06:02 PM IST
