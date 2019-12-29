Watch: Tim Paine does a 'Dhoni' to effect lightning-fast stumping

Taking a cue from MS Dhoni, Australia skipper Tim Paine on Sunday effected a lightning-fast stumping of Kiwi batsman Henry Nicholls in the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The incident happened in the 30th over of New Zealand's innings. Nathan Lyon defeated Nicholls with his flight and Paine showed fast glove-work to take the bails out of the groove, and replays showed that the Kiwi batsman was out of his crease.

The International Cricket council's official handle tweeted the video of the stumping and captioned the post as -- "Sharp work from the skipper to send back Henry Nicholls. Australia is six wickets away from a win".