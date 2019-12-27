Watch: This video of a specially-abled child playing cricket is the best thing you will watch on the internet today

India is known for its love for cricket. With a solid national team, Indians are die hard fans of cricket. It is described as something which runs in our blood.
One such video will prove an Indian's love for cricket. Watch the video below:
In the video, we see kids having the time of their lives playing cricket on school grounds. But, what grabbed our attention is the specially-abled kid showcasing sheer determination and quality to play the game same as others. You will see the child sprinting on his knees and hands to score runs.
Uploaded on Twitter by an Indian Forest Officer, Sudha Ramen, the video has grabbed eyeballs of many around the world. The viewers garnered their support for the specially-abled kid and admire his determination to play the game whatsoever the reasons.
The child has won many hearts and has become a source of inspiration for many others.
