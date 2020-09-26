Watch: The Sports Journalist and FPJ presents The IPL After Party from Day 7 featuring CSK vs DC

MS Dhoni at the post-match press conference said that the team is "lacking a bit of steam in the batting". "The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that out. We need to come back with a clearer picture, looking at the combination," he said.

"I don't think it was a good game for us. The wicket did slow down a bit, there was no dew, but I think we are lacking steam in the batting department. We need to figure that out. The break in the next seven days is the best chance we could get: give them match simulation and look for the right balance," Dhoni added.

Dhoni also admitted that the CSK bowlers need to get better with their line and length. The CSK skipper also said that the spinners need to reduce the number of boundary bowls to create more pressure on the opposition.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said that the form of spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla is an area of concern for the side. "Yeah, it's an area of concern because it has been one of the strengths for CSK and the style of play we have developed in the last 12 years, is heavily based on spin. So we are trying to find a different personality so spin definitely plays a part," Fleming said while responding to an ANI query during the post-match press conference.

