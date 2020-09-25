Watch: The Sports Journalist and FPJ presents The IPL After Party from Day 6 featuring RCB vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper KL Rahul's magnificent century was the highlight of the team's all-round performance as they defeated Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a whopping 97-run margin at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Opening the innings, Rahul punished the RCB bowlers into submission to help KXIP to a daunting 206 for three before the bowling attack put up a disciplined effort to bundle Virat Kohli's side for 109 with three overs to spare.
Meanwhile, The Sports Journalist Taus Rizvi tried to figure out various factors of the KXIP win.
KL Rahul said that he is satisfied with how the team pulled off a massive 97-run win against RCB and said it was a "complete performance" from his side.
This was KXIP's first win in this year's IPL as they had suffered a defeat in their opening match. Delhi Capitals had defeated KXIP in the Super Over.
"It was a complete performance by the team. So happy with the boys. The fight that the boys have shown in the last two games have been really, really good," Rahul said.
Rahul also broke an eight-year-old record held by Indian batting legend and former Mumbai Indians player Sachin Tendulkar, who reached 2,000 runs in 63 innings. Rahul achieved the feat in his 60th IPL innings.
He hopes that his team keeps the momentum going for the rest of the tournament. "We hope to build from here as a team and hopefully keep putting great performances like this for the fans. The win is a win for me but when it is a 97-run or 100-run, it tells how good the team's performance has been. Really satisfied with everyone's efforts," he said.
Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Here is The Sports Journalist Taus Rizvi's preview of KXIP vs RCB:
