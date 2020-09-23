Watch: The Sports Journalist and FPJ presents The IPL After Party from Day 4 featuring CSK vs RR

Match Report:

Chasing a mammoth 217-run target, Chennai Super Kings got off to a good start as Shane Watson and Murali Vijay struck regular boundaries. Watson smashed two sixes and a four in the sixth over of Tom Curran, taking CSK past the 50-run mark. However, in the next over, Rahul Tewatia got hold of Watson, who played a knock of 33 runs off 21 balls. Shreyas Gopal then dismissed Vijay (21) in the eight over.

Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran then took the field but their partnership did not last long. Sam Curran smashed two consecutive sixes to Tewatia but the bowler made a brilliant comeback in the same over as he picked two wickets. Tewatia removed Sam Curran (17) before taking the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad (0).

The fall of wicket did not stop as Kedar Jadav too was sent back to the pavilion in the 14th over. After the completion of the 14th over, CSK were playing at 155/5.

Skipper MS Dhoni then joined Du Plessis out on the field. Du Plessis played with an attacking mindset and hit Rajasthan Royals' bowlers for sixes and boundaries. He struck three sixes to Jaydev Unadkat in the 17th over, taking CSK over the 150-run mark.

With this, Du Plessis also completed his half-century off 29 balls. Despite Du Plessis' fast-paced innings, Rajasthan Royals continued to be on the dominating side as CSK had a huge target to chase. The match came to a point when CSK needed 48 runs from 12 deliveries, with Du Plessis and Dhoni on the field.

Jofra Archer bowled the second last over and although he was hit for a six, he managed to clinch the much-needed wicket of Du Plessis, who scored 72 runs off 37 balls. CSK needed 38 runs from the last over and Dhoni smashed three consecutive sixes to Tom Curran but they were not enough for the win as Rajasthan Royals secured the victory.

Brief scores: RR 216/7 in 20 overs (Samson 74, Smith 69; S Curran 3/33) beat CSK 200/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 72, Shane Watson 33; Rahul Tewatia 3/37) by 16 runs

