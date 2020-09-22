Watch: The Sports Journalist and FPJ presents The IPL After Party from Day 3 featuring Padikkal's heroics

SunRisers Hyderabad stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB on Monday. The David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the target of 164 runs.

In the match, Chahal finished with figures of 3-18 and he got the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar.

While, during the batting innings, Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs for RCB in his first match for the franchise.

With his, Padikkal now has fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).

Here's the video by The Sports Journalist presented by FPJ on Padikkal's heroic debut: