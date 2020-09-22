Watch: The Sports Journalist and FPJ presents The IPL After Party from Day 3 featuring Padikkal's heroics

SunRisers Hyderabad stumbled to a 10-run loss against RCB on Monday. The David Warner-led side was not able to chase down the target of 164 runs.
In the match, Chahal finished with figures of 3-18 and he got the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, and Vijay Shankar.
While, during the batting innings, Devdutt Padikkal scored 56 runs for RCB in his first match for the franchise.
With his, Padikkal now has fifty-plus scores in all his major debut matches (first-class, List-A, T20, and IPL).
Here's the video by The Sports Journalist presented by FPJ on Padikkal's heroic debut:
SunRisers were 121/2 at one stage and they were looking comfortable in their pursuit of 164. However, Yuzevndra Chahal and Navdeep Saini staged a stunning comeback for RCB and Hyderabad lost eight wickets for just 32 runs, losing the match by a deficit of 10 runs.
Jonny Bairstow played a knock of 61 runs for Hyderabad while Manish Pandey scored 34 runs.
Earlier, for RCB, Padikkal and AB de Villiers had scored half-centuries to take the side's total to 163/5 in the allotted twenty overs.
The Virat Kohli-led side will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Thursday, September 24.
(With inputs from ANI)
