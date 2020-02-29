Watch: Team India trains with new drill technique beyond your imagination

Ahead of the second Test against New Zealand, Indian players on Friday brought out a new training drill to get ready for the match. The drill is called 'Turbo Touch' and in the game, each player gets two touches to score a goal.

BCCI's official handle posted a video of the drill and in it, Nick Webb, the team's head strength and conditioning coach explained the whole point of training in such a fashion. "We do a general warm-up to train with, to get the boys moving. We try to finish with a game which is very intensive, called the 'Turbo Touch'," Webb said in the video posted by BCCI.