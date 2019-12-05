Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi performs a magic trick to celebrate his wicket in Mzansi Super League

Cricketers tend to come up with new ways to celebrate after dismissing the batsman, but South Africa's spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has now set the benchmark really high.

Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe in the ongoing Mzansi Super League and performed a magic trick on the field. Lubbe had danced down the wicket to hit a boundary, but he managed just to hand a simple catch to Hardus Viljoen.

The spinner took out a red handkerchief from his pocket before turning it into a stick.

MSL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "WICKET! A bit of magic from @shamsi90 #MSLT20".