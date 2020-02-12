Watch: Stump-mic cable saves Australia's Meg Lanning from run-out

While stump-mic is known to record hilarious on-field banter between players, this is the first time it has saved a cricketer from a run-out.

In the ongoing final Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series between Australia and India at Melbourne, the former's captain Meg Lanning was saved from a guaranteed run-out as the ball thrown by India's Shikha Pandey hit the stump-mic cable and bounced off it for an unfortunate overthrow allowing the Aussie's to secure another single.

