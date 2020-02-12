Watch: Stump-mic cable saves Australia's Meg Lanning from run-out

While stump-mic is known to record hilarious on-field banter between players, this is the first time it has saved a cricketer from a run-out.
In the ongoing final Tri-Nation Women's T20 Series between Australia and India at Melbourne, the former's captain Meg Lanning was saved from a guaranteed run-out as the ball thrown by India's Shikha Pandey hit the stump-mic cable and bounced off it for an unfortunate overthrow allowing the Aussie's to secure another single.
Watch the video below:
Coming back to the match, Australia managed to score a total of 155 runs with Beth Mooney playing a crucial role scoring 71 runs off 54 balls while others were dismissed under 30.
Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana are looking forward to opening the scorecards for India.
