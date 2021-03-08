Watch: Shikhar Dhawan posts video of Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav having fun in Kids Zone

After an emphatic 3-1 series win over England, India is all set to take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final at Lords. After the Test series triumph, the players seem to be in a relaxed mood and the video posted by Shikhar Dhawan on his Instagram handle showed exactly that.

Dhawan is part of the Indian squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against England. He shared a video featuring himself, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Kuldeep Yadav. In the video, all four players can be seen having a lot of fun in the kids' zone. Dhawan and Kuldeep can be seen riding a kids' bicycle, whereas Rohit and Pant were busy playing with sponge balls.

"Jitne marzi badey ho jaayein par bachpana nahi jaana chaiyeh. Life mein kaam toh zaroori hai hi par lite rehne ke liye masti karna @kuldeep_18 learning his first ride @rohitsharma45 @rishabpant," Dhawan captioned the video.