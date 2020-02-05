Watch: Sachin Tendulkar bowled over by majestic beasts at Tadoba Andhari National Park

During his playing days, God and Tiger got along pretty well. Unless you were born under a rock, we are talking about Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, two of the guiding lights of Indian cricket who dragged the Men in Blue out of the dark days of matchfixing and heralded a new era of Indian cricket.

And Tendulkar was seen hanging out with other majestic beasts at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger reserve. Located in Chandrapur district, it is one of the oldest and largest national park in Maharashtra.