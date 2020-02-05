Watch: Sachin Tendulkar bowled over by majestic beasts at Tadoba Andhari National Park

During his playing days, God and Tiger got along pretty well. Unless you were born under a rock, we are talking about Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, two of the guiding lights of Indian cricket who dragged the Men in Blue out of the dark days of matchfixing and heralded a new era of Indian cricket.
And Tendulkar was seen hanging out with other majestic beasts at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger reserve. Located in Chandrapur district, it is one of the oldest and largest national park in Maharashtra.
Tendulkar took to Instagram sharing his experience during the visit. Describing it as a majestic sight, he said, "It was a majestic sight to see a tigress and her 4 cubs playing in the wild. My visit to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve was an incredible experience. I would like to thank the entire staff at #Tadoba for making my trip a memorable one."
Is God missing his partnership days with the Tiger of Calcutta? The pair is often engaged in online banter. Recently, Ganguly posted a picture on Instagram in which he seemed freshened after a fitness session on a cold morning. "A good fitness session in a cold morning is very freshening," the caption read.
Tendulkar came up with a cheeky comment over 'skipping' training sessions during their playing days. "Yes Dadi..We all know how much you enjoyed training! Especially ‘Skipping’," he wrote.
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly hold the record for the highest opening partnership runs in a career. The duo has scored 6,609 runs in 136 ODI innings between 1996-2007. With the highest runs being 258, the pair had an average of 49.32.
It is highly unlikely that another duo will get past their record anytime soon since the Aussie pair Adam Gilchrist and Mathew Hayden who stand second with 5,372 runs have retired.
