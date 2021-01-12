Watch: S Sreesanth marks competitive cricket comeback with wicket in Mushtaq Ali T20

On Monday, S Sreesanth marked his comeback in competitive cricket after seven years with a wicket in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.

Sreesanth, who was named in the Kerala squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month, bagged his first wicket in seven years as he announced his return to competitive cricket in the match against Puducherry. The pacer in the fourth over castled Fabid Ahmed to reduce the side to 26/2.

"Thanks a lot for all the support and love ..it's just the beginning..with all of ur wishes and prayers many many many more to go..Red heartFlag of IndiaCricket bat and balllots of respect to u nd family .. #blessed #humbled #BCCI #india #nevergiveup," Sreesanth tweeted.