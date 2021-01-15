Watch: Rohit Sharma laughs off Rishabh Pant's DRS appeal to skipper Ajinkya Rahane in Gabba Test

In the 84th over, T Natarajan, who picked two important scalps in his Test debut, had beaten the outside edge of Tim Paine's bat. With the ball landing in Pant's gloves, he was the only one appealing for a possible caught behind against the Australian captain.

Meanwhile, Australia recorded 274 for 5 at stumps on the opening day at the Gabba. The hosts were reduced to 17 for 2 after opting to bat on a bouncy and batting wicket but recovered later, thanks mainly to Marnus Labuschagne's 108-run inning.

At stumps, captain Tim Paine and Cameron Green were batting on 38 and 28 respectively.

Labuschagne's 204-ball knock had nine boundaries. He was dropped on 37 by Ajinkya Rahane off the bowling of Navdeep Saini.

The Australians scored runs at a fair clip in the second session after they were 65 for 2 at lunch, with Labuschagne going great guns. The hosts added 89 runs from 27 overs and lost just one wicket in that session.

But India made a comeback in the final session, with debutant T Natarajan getting rid of Labuschagne and Matthew Wade (45) in the space of two overs after the duo had stitched 113 runs for the fourth wicket.

The other debutant Washington Sundar got rid of the dangerous Steve Smith (36) for his first Test wicket.