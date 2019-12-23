Watch: Rohit Sharma greets fans calling him 'Borivali ka don'

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has given his absolute best in 2019. The right hander has broken several records and created new ones in the year.

Sharma surpassed Srilankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya as the most run-scorer as an opener in a calendar year. Also, the Indian vice-captain broke his previous record of the most sixes in a year. In 2019, Sharma hit 78 sixes while his previous record was of 74 in 2018.

Earlier on Sunday, Rohit was also named Man of the Series as India chased down 316 to win the three-match ODI rubber against the West Indies 2-1 in Cuttack as the opener contributed with a valiant 63-run knock.

"What a way to finish the year. I'll take most of that year what we did as a team and personally too. Thankful to all fans of the game for getting behind the team and supporting. Now time to get ready for the next set of duties," Rohit tweeted on Monday.

A video of Rohit Sharma greeting his fans has gone viral on Twitter. Fans call him ‘Borivali ka Don’ while the batsman is seen acknowledging the them. "Rohit's reaction to "Borivali ka Don kon .. Rohit Rohit " is just priceless . Wankhede just adores Rohit . He is one of our own," wrote the Twitter user.