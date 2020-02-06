Watch: Ricky Ponting trains with Brian Lara ahead of bushfire relief match

Melbourne: Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting on Thursday expressed his desire to share the crease with West Indies' former batsmen Brian Lara in the upcoming Bushfire relief fundraiser match.

Ponting, shared a video on Twitter, in which both Lara and him can be seen having a net session and sharing the crease.

Both batsmen played their trademark shots and it will be dream come true for every fan, if Ponting and Lara indeed turn out to play for the same team.

The 45-year-old Ponting captioned the post as: "If I'm batting three on Sunday, hopefully this guy is on my team and batting four @brianlara".