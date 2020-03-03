Watch: Rashid Khan imitates MS Dhoni, plays unique 'helicopter' shot

The video has been liked by many where social media users gave their opinion on whether Rashid was able to perfectly copy the 'helicopter' shot or not.

The star all-rounder has played 46 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL in last three editions and has picked 55 wickets.

SRH will begin their 2020 IPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 13th edition of the IPL starts on March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni's first game after an eight-month sabbatical.