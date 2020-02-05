Watch: Punjab’s Siddharth Kaul takes incredible middle stump hat-trick

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul has managed to perform a feat of incredible magnitude in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh. In the 40th over of Andhra’s first innings, he took the hat-trick wickets of KV Sasikanth, Dasari Swaroop and S Ashish. This is the third hat-trick of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. What made this feat even more incredible is that Kaul took out the middle stump on all three occasions.
BCCI domestic shared a video of this feat on their Twitter account. They wrote, “HAT-TRICK: 39.2, 39.3 and 39.4! Siddharth Kaul picks up a hat-trick against Andhra.”
Fans were in awe of this feat.
One fan wrote, “What are the odds of hitting a the middle stump three times!! Wow!”.
Another wrote, “Wow.. Unique hat-trick.. Stumps flying all around.. Kaul him back”.
“Hat-tricks aren't rare but Breaking the woodwork thrice in a row is!!”, wrote another fan.
Indian cricketer Rahul Sharma was also amongst those who lauded the 29-year-old Kaul for his display.
Some of the fans even criticised the wicketkeeper and Kaul’s teammates for their lack of celebration.
One user wrote, “But why no one is celebrating?”.
Another wrote, “No hype by the keeper and slip cordon at all. A bit unfair, afa Sid Kaul is concerned.”
On January 27, Madhya Pradesh seamer Ravi Yadav became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick on his first-class debut. The second hat-trick of the 2019-20 season came one week ago when Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed picked up a first-inning hat-trick against Hyderabad.
Andhra were bowled out for 97 while in reply Punjab were shot out for 108. At stumps, Andhra were 31/4 with skipper Ricky Bhui (8 batting) at the crease. Siddharth Kaul and Shoaib Mohammed Khan snared five wickets each for Punjab and Andhra respectively.
Elsewhere, Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan continues to make ripples in the Ranji Trophy. After a stunning run of form in which the 22-year-old was unbeaten on 301 and 226 in consecutive innings in two Ranji Trophy matches, Sarfaraz was dismissed for 78 in Mumbai's ongoing match against Saurashtra. It is the first time in three innings that Sarfaraz has been dismissed and in this time, he amassed 605 runs. He is thus only the fifth Indian batsman to have scored over 600 first-class runs without losing his wicket.
