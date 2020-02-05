Watch: Punjab’s Siddharth Kaul takes incredible middle stump hat-trick

Punjab pacer Siddharth Kaul has managed to perform a feat of incredible magnitude in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh. In the 40th over of Andhra’s first innings, he took the hat-trick wickets of KV Sasikanth, Dasari Swaroop and S Ashish. This is the third hat-trick of the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. What made this feat even more incredible is that Kaul took out the middle stump on all three occasions.

BCCI domestic shared a video of this feat on their Twitter account. They wrote, “HAT-TRICK: 39.2, 39.3 and 39.4! Siddharth Kaul picks up a hat-trick against Andhra.”