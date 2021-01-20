Watch out for us now: Pietersen after Team India's win in Australia

Virat Kohli, seemingly through with his parenting duties, has returned to lead India against England in the upcoming home Test series, while the selectors have also recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Ishant Sharma to bolster the squad.

Kohli, who proceeded on paternity leave after the Adelaide Test, was named in the 18-man squad along withpace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the final Testin Brisbane against Australia due to an abdominal strain. The squad has been named only for the first two Tests of the four match series, starting on February 5 in Chennai.

Moments after Team India beat Australia, they were given a warning by former England skipper Kevin Pietersen. He congratulated India for their win, but also added that the ‘real team’ will be arriving in the country in two weeks’ time and that the hosts should watch out for them. Interestingly, he wrote this in a tweet in Hindi and was soon trending on social media for it.

Senior pacer Ishant had missed the Australia tour due to the side strain he suffered during the IPL in the UAE while Pandya only played the ODIs and T20Is Down Under.

Tamil Nadu paceman T Natarajan was dropped as the selection panel added Axar Patel, a left-arm spinner and useful batsman down the order, to the squad as he would be more effective to counter England on Indian pitches.