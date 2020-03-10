Watch: MS Dhoni's interaction with little fan is the cutest thing on Internet today

M.S. Dhoni will be back to playing competitive cricket for the first time since July 2019 at this year's Indian Premier League and the Chennai Super Kings captain has been training with his team.
However, after a training session, Dhoni once again won millions of hearts after his interaction with a little fan. The skipper high-fives the little baby and then she plants a cute kiss on Dhoni's cheek.
Watch the video below:
The 38-year-old is also seen signing autographs for fans later on.
Earlier, on Friday, Dhoni showed a glimpse of what he is still capable of as he sent the ball packing during a net session. In a video tweeted by Star Sports Tamil, Dhoni was seen hitting five back to back sixes in the nets.
Dhoni's return is being touted as one of the central themes of the upcoming IPL with India's head coach Ravi Shastri saying that the veteran wicket-keeper will put himself in contention for making it to the Indian team that travels to Australia for the 2020 T20 World Cup later in the year if he has a good run in the cash-rich league.
Chennai Super Kings will be facing defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season in what is a repeat of last year's final. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.
