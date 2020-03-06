Watch: MS Dhoni creates havoc in net session, Thala hits five sixes in row

"There might be one player who might be there and thereabouts in case of an injury or whatever. But your team I would say would be known after the IPL. What I would say is rather than speculating of who is where, wait for the IPL to get over and then you are in a position to take a call on who are the best 17 in the country," he had said.

Chennai Super Kings will be facing defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season in what is a repeat of last year's final. The match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29.