Watch: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant celebrate Christmas in style in Dubai

MS Dhoni, who hasn't featured for India after their World Cup exit, is on sabbatical and is likely to reveal his decision to continue or not in January.

Since Dhoni's absence Rishabh Pant has been given the responsibility to keep behind the wickets. The 22-year-old batsman has often been criticised by fans on social media for his inability to score consistently or drop catches. He has also been trolled with 'Dhoni Dhoni' chants in the stadium whenever he misses a stumping or takes an incorrect DRS call.

Rishabh Pant has been included for the T20I series against Sri Lanka followed by three-match ODI series against Australia that starts on January 14.

Pant aggregated 119 runs in the recent series against West Indies where he scored 71 at Chennai where the top-order had collapsed and failed to deliver big score.